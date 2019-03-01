Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota: These New Posters Featuring Abhimanyu Dassani Are Quirky!

Sting Operation Failed

The first poster features Abhimanyu Dassani as Surya depicting the painless tail of his quest. Covered with bees, he is seen effortlessly sipping on water.

He Looks 'Beauti-phool'

In the second poster, a flower pot breaks on Abhimanyu's head still leaving me unharmed.

'Needle'less To Say There Was No Pain

The third poster features the actor all smiles while getting a tattoo on his back.

Abhimanyu On Prepping Up To Play Surya

Speaking about his preparation for his role, Abhimanyu opened up to Quint, "I didn't put myself through... not that kind of pain but while shooting there were a lot of injuries that I went through. That is ‘Cause I did all the stunts myself.

I learnt martial arts from scratch. Self defence, boxing. I had to get in to shape. First half of the film I am playing an 18-year-old chubby boy. Second half, I am playing a 22-year-old, who wants to be a vigilante hero. So, that transformation was there.

There was a sense of calm that Surya has. I had to do a lot of meditation for that. Last 3 months, before I started shooting for the film, I went into isolation. So, I didn't speak to anyone else other than my trainer and Vasan sir. Everyone in the house was so pissed at me."