Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota Trailer: Abhimanyu Dassani's Debut Film Promises To Be A Crazy & Wild Ride!

After gripping the nation with the patriotic sentiment with URI: The Surgical Strike, Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP has now unveiled the trailer of internationally acclaimed action comedy, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota.

The makers of the film released the quirky trailer of Abhimanyu Dassani's debut film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota after creating anticipation with its eccentric posters.

Bringing to screen the man who feels no pain, the trailer offers an astonishing amalgamation of power packed action and tickling comedy.

Revealing the hero, heroine and villain, the interesting trailer also showcases a URI: The Surgical Strike connection. Apart from showing how Surya's superpower isn't exactly a joyride, the trailer introduces Radhika Madan as the feisty Supri and Gulshan Devaiah as the quirky villain.

What sets Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota apart from any other film is its crazy vibe, characteristic humour and the male lead taking a jibe at himself for his 'Josh', or the lack of it!

Sharing the trailer on social media, the makers dropped the trailer in a unique manner saying, "#MardKoDardNahiHota par pyaas toh lagti hai na! It's time go crazy and wild, trailer out now:

Earlier, a series of content featuring debutant actor Abhimanyu Dassani garnered immense love and cheer not only from the audience but also the film fraternity.

The makers have been introducing the various characters and their diverse facades with multiple posters, gauging the interest of the audience.

Revolving around a man with congenital insensitivity to pain, the film won the Midnight Madness Award at TIFF, emerging as the Desi Deadpool.

Abhimanyu Dassani and Radhika Madan slip into the characters of a hero and heroine packing a punch, while Gulshan Devaiah plays a double role of an unconventional villain and a martial arts expert in the film.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is written and directed by Vasan Bala. Starring Abhimanyu Dassani, Radhika Madan, Gulshan Devaiah, Mahesh Manjrekar and Jimit Trivedi, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is all set to hit the theatres on 21st March 2019.

