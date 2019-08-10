Mardaani 2: Here's When Rani Mukerji's Cop Film Will Hit The Big Screens!

Rani Mukerji's edge of the seat entertainer, 'Mardaani 2' is set to release this year with YRF announcing that the much-awaited cop thriller will release on 13th December. The actress is reprising the role of the fearless and committed Superintendent of Police, Shivani Shivaji Roy in the film.

She had delivered an outstanding performance in the superhit and hugely acclaimed prequel, Mardaani, in which she took on the kingpin of a child trafficking racket.

In 'Mardaani 2;, Rani will be seen pitted against a 21-year-old menacing villain who can be called pure evil. There is a lot of anticipation on who her villain will be and the crime that Rani will try to solve in the sequel. One thing is for certain, Aditya Chopra is set to launch a new face as the antagonist. The film marks the directorial debut of Gopi Puthran, the writer of the first 'Mardaani' film.

Earlier when 'Mardaani 2' was announced, Rani had said in an official statement, "Mardaani is and will always be extremely close to my heart. Right since its release, everyone has asked me time and again when I would be doing Mardaani 2 and I am sure that this announcement will come as a pleasant surprise to them all. Gopi has written an extraordinary script that we all love and I can't wait to start shooting this film soon."

Produced by Aditya Chopra, Mardaani 2 was shot extensively in Jaipur and parts of Rajasthan. This will be Rani's next release after the global blockbuster Hichki that delivered 250 crores worldwide.

