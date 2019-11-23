Mardaani 2 Inspired By Tamil Film Ratsasan? Rani Mukerji Reacts!

Ever since the trailer of Rani Mukerji's 'Mardaani 2' dropped online, the anticipation around this film seems to be growing with each passing day. The Gopi Puthran directorial has the actress returning on the big screen as the cop Shivani Roy and this time, she is on a chase to hunt down a serial rapist.

Meanwhile, there were strong rumours about 'Mardaani 2' being inspired by Vishnu Vishal's Tamil film, 'Ratsasan'. The South film had Vishal essaying the role of a cop who sets out to nab a killer on the loose who ruthlessly murders school-going girls.

In a recent interview with Latestly, Rani Mukerji reacted to these reports about 'Mardaani 2' being similar to the Vishnu Vishal starrer.

The entertainment portal quoted the actress as saying, "I would like to say it (the similarity) is a coincidence. I've not seen the film that you are talking about. Mardaani 2 is a fictional story. It is inspired by true events. So you'll have to see the movie before judging it to say."

On the other hand, 'Mardaani 2' recently stirred controversy when residents of Kota alleged that the film showed the city in a bad light. Finally, director Gopi Puthran issued an official statement where he apologised to the Kota residents and said that the makers would be removing the city's reference from the film.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, 'Mardaani 2' also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Vikram Singh Chauhan, Shruti Bapna and others. The cop-thriller will lock horns with Emraan Hashmi-Rishi Kapoor's 'The Body' on December 13.

Rani Mukerji Opens Up About Her Upcoming Movie Mardaani 2; It's Important Social Message

Rani Mukerji Recieves The Most Influential Cinema Personality Award For Hichki