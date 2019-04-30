English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Mardaani 2: Rani Mukerji's Cop Look Will Leave You Excited For The Film!

    By
    |
    Mardaani 2: Rani Mukerji's cop look goes VIRAL; Check Out | FilmiBeat

    Rani Mukerji left everyone impressed with her powerful act in Mardaani where she took on the kingpin of a child trafficking racket. Now, the actress is all set to return in the sequel as Shivani Shivaji Roy but this time, as the Superintendent of Police who is locked in a vicious battle with a 21-year old merciless villain.

    We now have laid our hands upon a new picture of Rani donning the cop uniform in Mardaani 2 that is surely going to add to the excitement already present for the project! Check out the still here.

    Be Careful!

    In the picture, Rani looks bold, defiant and fearless as the top cop who launches an investigation to go head on with this extremely clever and vicious villain.

    Mardaani Is & Will Always Be Close To Rani's Heart

    Earlier when Mardaani 2 was announced, Rani had issued an official statement that read, "Mardaani is and will always be extremely close to my heart. Right since its release, everyone has asked me time and again when I would be doing Mardaani 2 and I am sure that this announcement will come as a pleasant surprise to them all. Gopi has written an extraordinary script that we all love and I can't wait to start shooting this film soon."

    Rajasthan Diaries

    Rani recently headed to Rajasthan for the second shooting schedule of the film.

    Speaking about it, director Gopi Puthran said, " It's an intense one-month long schedule in Rajasthan which forms the backdrop to the story of Mardaani 2. Rani's investigation will take her to Jaipur and Kota. Given that we are shooting in peak summer of Rajasthan, it will be physically demanding because Rani will be doing action sequences too. The entire team is thrilled to be shooting in the beautiful state of Rajasthan and we are looking forward to the love and cooperation from the people."

    TV Actor Vikram Singh Chauhan To Make His Bollywood Debut With Mardaani 2

    "Working in a Yash Raj film is a dream for any actor. It was so overwhelming to even step into the office. Shooting in the studios was completely surreal, to say the least. And while that took time to sink in, I had Rani ma'am as my co-star. I have most of my scenes with her and it was like a dream come true for me to work with her."

    Priyanka Chopra's Brother Siddharth's Wedding Postponed Because Of This Reason?

    Read more about: rani mukerji mardaani 2
    Story first published: Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 10:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 30, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue