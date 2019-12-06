Mardaani 2: Rani Mukerji Meets Special Night Patrol Police Team In Mumbai; Salutes Police Force

Actress Rani Mukerji is playing the role of a woman cop in her upcoming flick 'Mardaani 2'. She met the special Night Patrol team which protects the city day in and day out.

The Night Patrol force works for 12 hours every day. Rani salutes the entire police force of India for their sincere dedication and protecting the citizens.

After meeting the special all-women night patrol team, Rani said, "Strict vigilance can prevent a lot of crimes and I salute the entire police force of our country for protecting us day and night without blinking even for a single second. I can't imagine a society without them. Their daily sacrifices and unwavering sense of duty help us live peacefully and I want to do my small bit to highlight the incredible work being done by our police force."

She added, "The Night patrol force has challenging work hours as they pull off a 12-hour long shift every single day from 8 pm to 8 am. I met an extremely specialised police unit, the night patrol team to see their work to protect the citizens at night. I was amazed seeing them at work. The amount of work they do, so that our families sleep peacefully and make commuters at odd hours feel protected is incredible. It has been an eye-opening exercise for me and I thank the Maharashtra police wholeheartedly for educating me on this."

Kalpana Suravse, who is in the night patrol team highlighted that the late night commuters need to keep in mind a few simple things that could be hugely beneficial in the time of need.

She also added, "We should note down the number of the transport that we choose to take while commuting at all times. In case of suspicious activity, you have the details handy to give people and call the police. Also, it is important that if you have a cell phone with GPRS facility, please keep the map on so that you know where you are heading. Also, keep the location on which helps tracking. We are always there to act swiftly, but these small things can make a huge difference."

Kalpana said Rani has been pitted against a very young yet dangerous villain in Mardaani 2, who can be called pure evil. Produced by Aditya Chopra, 'Mardaani 2' will hit the screens on December 13.

