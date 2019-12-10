Mardaani 2: Rani Mukerji Visits The Police Control Room In Mumbai, Celebrates The Police Force

Rani Mukerji is all set to play the role of a tough, no-nonsense cop in her upcoming film, Mardaani 2. The actress has been visiting police officers from across the country to learn better how the police force strives hard to safeguard citizens. Recently, Rani visited the Police Control Room in Mumbai and discussed the impact of cyber-crime on the safety of women and girls in the country.

"I'm speechless seeing the sheer amount of work that is being put in by the cops every single day to keep us safe. Police officials are going about doing their job in the most professional, methodical and selfless manner and it is really eye-opening to see just how much they endure to ensure that we are secure," said Rani after her visit to the Police Control Room, according to Hindustan Times.

She stated that her visit was extremely informative and educative for her because she learned a lot about what goes in to keeping women safe in times when the nature of crimes is becoming increasingly complex with the rise of technology. Expressing her gratitude to the police force, she said that it takes an incredible amount of work to keep crimes at check.

She concluded by thanking the police force for their dedication and passion to keep their countrymen safe and sound.

Rani had knocked it out of the park with her performance in Mardaani 2's prequel, Mardaani. In Mardaani 2, she will again play the role of the Superintendent of Police, Shivani Shivaji Roy. The film is produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Gopi Puthran. It is scheduled to hit theatres on December 13.

