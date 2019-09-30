Mardaani 2 Teaser: Rani Mukerji's Fiery Act Gives You Goosebumps!

Rani Mukerji is back as ACP Shivani Roy and this time, she is on the trail of a 21 year-old merciless villain who targets women in 'Mardaani 2'. The makers released the first teaser of the edge-of-the-seat entertainer this morning and we must say, it will give you goosebumps for sure.

The 38 second teaser opens with an impressive introduction of Rani's character. Towards the one, one also gets to see her 'angry' side where she is presumely beating up a bad guy.

Watch the teaser here.

The makers also unveiled the first look poster of the gritty thriller. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the poster on his Twitter handle and wrote, "And here's the first look poster of #Mardaani2... Stars Rani Mukerji... Directed by Gopi Puthran... Produced by Aditya Chopra... 13 Dec 2019 release."

Check out his tweet here.

Rani Mukerji had delivered an outstanding performance in the superhit and hugely acclaimed prequel, Mardaani, in which she took on the kingpin of a child trafficking racket. So, naturally the anticipation is huge to know which crime Rani will fight against in Mardaani 2. And we have the answer now!

Director Gopi Puthran said in an official statement, "Rani as Shivani will be seen in a massive showdown with a 21 year old villain who is an embodiment of pure evil. He is a dangerous criminal who targets women."

Rani Mukerji said, "The film will see a woman cop fighting a pure evil of a person to end crimes against women. As we all know, Navratri stands for the victory and battle of good over evil across India. Whether it is Goddess Durga's victory over the demon Mahishasura or Lord Rama's victory over Ravana, Navratri's significance is key to this asset launch. So, we decided to start the journey of Mardaani 2 on this auspicious occasion."

She further, "For me, personally, I'm thrilled that the first key communication of Mardaani 2 is happening during Durga Puja that celebrates woman power in its truest and bravest form. Maa Durga took on the forces of evil and defeated it and Mardaani 2 will see a woman stand up against evil, against crimes committed against women and take a bold and brave stand. It's a hugely pleasant coincidence that Durga Puja and YRF's biggest release WAR has fallen at the same time for us to release our film's asset now."

YRF has still not disclosed who the antagonist is in 'Mardaani 2' but it's almost certain that Aditya Chopra has found an exceptionally talented actor to become an embodiment of evil. Tahir Raj Bhasin essayed the role of the main antagonist in 'Mardaani'.

The film marks the directorial debut of Gopi, who was the writer of the first Mardaani film. 'Mardaani 2' was shot extensively in Jaipur and Kota in Rajasthan. This will be Rani's next release after the global blockbuster Hichki that delivered 250 crores worldwide.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, 'Mardaani 2' is slated to hit the theatrical screens on December 19, 2019.

