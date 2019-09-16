Mardaani Editor Sanjib Dutta Passes Away; Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh Says, 'We Will Miss You'

Here's some sad news pouring in! Bollywood editor Sanjib Datta who worked on films like 'Mardaani', 'Iqbal', 'Ek Haseena Thhi', passed away at the age of 54 on Sunday.

His long-time collaborator, Nagesh Kukunoor confirmed the news to PTI and was quoted as saying, ""I've been told he went in for a bypass surgery a few days ago but never came back. I am gathering more information. His death is devastating. He was the last of Renu Saluja school. She trained so many people but no one carried her legacy the way he did."

He further added, "In fact, Renu was editing Bollywood Calling when she passed away. So he finished the editing but never took credit."

Sanjib worked with directors like Kundan Shah, Sriram Raghavan, Pradeep Sarkar among others. He is known for editing more than 80 films including Hindi and Bengali.

Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh took to Twitter to express his heartfelt condolence and wrote, "One of our finest editor Sanjib Datta. bhalo thakis kaka... we will miss you." (sic)

Apurva Asrani who worked with him in '8x10 Tasveer' and 'Aashayein', took to his Twitter page and posted, "Shocked to hear about the passing of Sanjib Datta. He was a fine editor whose work was synonymous with the best films of Nagesh Kukunoor. Sanjib and I shared editing credits on Aashayein & Tasveer 8x10, and I will always remember him as a mature craftsman & a thorough gentleman."

We express our heartfelt condolence to his family!