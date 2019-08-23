English
    Marjaavaan First Look: Sidharth Malhotra & A Pint-sized Riteish Deshmukh Gear Up For A Face-off!

    After sharing screen space in Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain' in 2014, Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh are reuniting once again on the big screen for Milap Zaveri's 'Marjaavaan'. The film also stars Tara Sutaria who debuted in Bollywood with Karan Johar's 'Student Of The Year 2'.

    This morning, the makers unveiled the first look posters of the thriller and we must say, they look quite intriguing. Check it out for yourself.

    Sidharth Malhotra Goes Intense

    Sidharth Malhotra Goes Intense

    Sharing this poster on his Instagram page, Riteish wrote, "Tu Dushman hai Lekin tere liye taali bajaane ko dil karta hai. #Marjaavaan releasing on 22nd November 2019." (sic)

    Riteish Deshmukh Plays The Main Antagonist

    Riteish Deshmukh Plays The Main Antagonist

    Siddharth shared a poster featuring a pint-sized Riteish with a caption that read, "Har cheez ki height bataane ka bahut shauk hai na tujhe. Aaj tujhe pata chalega BADLE ki height kya hoti hai #Marjaavaan releasing on 22nd November 2019." (sic)

    It's Sidharth vs Riteish

    It's Sidharth vs Riteish

    In yet another poster, the two actors are seen getting ready for a face-off and the tension between them is quite evident.

    Mark The Date In Your Calendar

    Mark The Date In Your Calendar

    In an official statement, director Milap Zaveri said, "'Marjaavaan' is a powerful mass action love story with the highlight being the battle between Sidharth and Riteish. Riteish is playing a dwarf villain and his VFX is hopefully going to be a highlight. Action, romance, dialogues, and masala. It's a full commercial package."

    The film is slated to release on November 22, 2019.

    Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria & Nora Fatehi Celebrate Marjaavaan Film's Wrap Up

