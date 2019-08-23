Marjaavaan First Look: Sidharth Malhotra & A Pint-sized Riteish Deshmukh Gear Up For A Face-off!

Sidharth Malhotra Goes Intense

Sharing this poster on his Instagram page, Riteish wrote, "Tu Dushman hai Lekin tere liye taali bajaane ko dil karta hai. #Marjaavaan releasing on 22nd November 2019." (sic)

Riteish Deshmukh Plays The Main Antagonist

Siddharth shared a poster featuring a pint-sized Riteish with a caption that read, "Har cheez ki height bataane ka bahut shauk hai na tujhe. Aaj tujhe pata chalega BADLE ki height kya hoti hai #Marjaavaan releasing on 22nd November 2019." (sic)

It's Sidharth vs Riteish

In yet another poster, the two actors are seen getting ready for a face-off and the tension between them is quite evident.

Mark The Date In Your Calendar

In an official statement, director Milap Zaveri said, "'Marjaavaan' is a powerful mass action love story with the highlight being the battle between Sidharth and Riteish. Riteish is playing a dwarf villain and his VFX is hopefully going to be a highlight. Action, romance, dialogues, and masala. It's a full commercial package."

The film is slated to release on November 22, 2019.