Marjaavaan Full Movie Leaked Online On Tamilrockers To Download In HD!

Milap Zaveri's Marjaavaan full movie gets leaked online on the notorious site, Tamilrockers, on its very first day of release. The film features Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet in the lead roles. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Nikkhil Advani's Emmay Entertainment. In the film, Riteish plays an antagonist and for the first time, he is seen as dwarf. The film has received mixed response from the audience. However it is yet to be seen if the online leak will sabotage the business of the film or Marjaavaan will remain unaffected.

Meanwhile, here's how critics reacted to Marjaavaan..

Rohit Jaiswal @rohitjswl01: "#Marjaavaan is pure MASS, DHAMAAL ENTERTAINING film, with faultless blend of Dialoguebaazi, drama, revenge story and ROMANCE @Riteishd work is impeccable, its @SidMalhotra career best performance, @Rakulpreet is wonderful and @TaraSutaria Jaan of the film 3*/5 #MarjaavaanReview."

Rahul verma @RahulVerma4860: "The direction of @zmilap is good followed by best performance of #Tara as Zoya . She literally own every single frame where she had appeared ! @Riteishd as deadly vishnu is menacing and alluring at the same time , @SidMalhotra decent . Good masala potboiler !⭐⭐⭐."

Sumit kadel @SumitkadeI: "#Marjaavaan is quintessential Hindi masala film. Bosting emotions, superb music, sitimaar dialogues & action. @SidMalhotra @Riteishd & #Tara performances are top notch. @zmilap delivers no holds barred entertainer for masses,potential WINNER. Rating- ⭐️⭐️⭐️ #MarjaavaanReview."

SubhashKJha @SubhashK_Jha: "Manmohan Desai meets Raj Kumar Kohli ..#Marjaavan is full-on masala entertainment with a villain so vile he'll be with you for a while.'4 stars."

(All social media posts are unedited.)