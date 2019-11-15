Marjaavaan Movie Review: Live Audience Update On The Sidharth Malhotra-Riteish Deshmukh Starrer

Today, Milap Zaveri's Marjaavaan hits the theatres and we're here with the live audience review of the film. Marjaavaan casts Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet in the lead roles. The film features Riteish Deshmukh as an antagonist and marks the second outing of Tara Sutaria after Student Of The Year 2. Check out what the movie-goers have to say about Marjaavaan..

Armaan Bhatti @armaan__bhatti: "#Marjaavaan is classy action massy stylish entertaining movie. Everyone should watch.aaj kal ki boring content wali movies ke chakar main audience entertainment ka matlab bhul gai hain.movies main logic nahi entertainment hona chahiye.@zmilap @SidMalhotra @Riteishd @TaraSutaria."

TANUJ GARG @tanuj_garg: "If you're a fan of the OTT #Bollywood of the 90s, watch #Marjaavan for @zmilap's passion for that era.. Action, hysteria, punch-lines galore and the smart use of #TumHiAana through the film to tug at the heartstrings..Effortless acts by @Riteishd and @SidMalhotra..Good luck!"

Mr Aqueel @aqueel_mr: "#OneWordReview #Marjaavaan one time wach movie My rating ⭐⭐🌠."

Jokidaar Sankalp Rastogi @srastogi84: "One hour into #Marjaavan feels like 7 years in hell. #marjaavaan."

Gauravv K Chawla @gauravvkchawla: "Today is your day @zmilap - #Marjaawaan is your passion & it shows on screen just the way you want it to!! Shine on brother!! Special mention to some high octane performances by @Riteishd @SidMalhotra #TaraSutaria & @Rakulpreet."

Vishal A. Singh @Vishal_FilmBuff: "When talent meets experience..an actor evolves to be an asset for any movie he works in? The love story of Raghu and Zoya works coz @Riteishd is Vishnu in #Marjaavaan. An actor who is absolutely secure and completely believes in his talent. It's a pleasure watching him on screen."

Going by the audience review, the film is receiving rather a positive response. We have to wait and watch how much the film manages to earn on its first day at the box office.