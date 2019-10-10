Marjaavaan Song Ek Toh Kum Zindagani: Nora Fatehi Sets The Dance Floor On Fire Once Again!

Nora Fatehi's amazing dance moves in chartbusters including Dilbar (Satyameva Jayate) and Saki Saki (Batla House) among others have made her a household name in a short span of time. Now, she's back again in a sizzling form in 'Ek Toh Kum Zindagani' song from Sidharth Malhotra-Tara Sutaria starrer 'Marjaavaan'.

The peppy song is a recreated version of yesteryear classic 'Pyaar Do Pyaar Lo' from 'Jaanbaaz'. Like always, Nora once again sets the dance floor on fire with her sizzling hot dance moves. With vocals by Neha Kakkar and Yash Narvekar and Tanishk Bagchi, this latest song from 'Marjaavaan' will make you get groovy all the way.

Check out the song here.

Interestingly, one of the major reasons why Nora agreed to do the song 'Ek Toh Kum Zindagani' in Marjaavaan without charging any money is because she feels obliged to filmmaker Nikkhil Advani and producer Bhushan Kumar who offered her the song 'Dilbar' in Satyameva Jayate, considered to be a turning point in her career.

Nora has always been grateful and humbled by the opportunity Nikkhil Advani and Bhushan Kumar have given her with both Dilbar and Saki Saki and she feels it's always an honour to work with them.

In an official statement, the 'Dilbar' girl said, "Both Bhushan Kumar and Nikkhil Advani sir gave me an opportunity of a lifetime with Dilbar and Saki Saki and I will always be grateful to them for their belief and trust in me and becoming the guiding force of my journey in Bollywood. Nikkhil sir works really hard in the way he positions his movies and songs, whether it is the script or the visuals. It is always a delight to work with him and his team."

Director Milap Zaveri further added, "Nora has been a lucky charm for us right from Dilbar to Saaki saaki. Thrilled to have her back for Ek Toh Kum Zindagani. And also delighted to have such an iconic song in Marjaavaan. The moment Bhushan sir suggested it to me i leapt up with joy! Adil has done a fabulous job choreographing it and Nora's dance moves are going to set the floor on fire! Hoping for a hat trick of super hits with her!" (sic)

Bhushan Kumar explained, "The original iconic song from Jaanbaaz is still loved by the music lovers across all age groups. Ek Toh Kum Zindagani is a beautiful recreation by the talented composer Tanishk and I'm sure the audience will certainly groove to the dance number."

"When Bhushanji came with the idea of using the song, we quickly jumped on to it. Be it Satyameva Jayate or Batla House, Nora has been very lucky for the films that we have worked together. I am sure the audiences will love her performance in the song. I must take the opportunity to mention Adil's choreography. None of these chartbusters would have been possible without his immense contribution as well as the creative input from the T-Series Music Team. Their belief in us helps to keep pushing us to up the standards," said Nikkhil Advani.

Marjaavaan produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series) and Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment) will hit the big screens on November 15, 2019.

