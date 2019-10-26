Marjaavaan Song Haiyya Ho Song: Rakul Preet Singh Tries To Woo A Heartbroken Sidharth Malhotra!

After two romantic ballads, 'Tum Hi Aana' and 'Thodi Jagah', the makers of Sidharth Malhotra-Tara Sutaria starrer 'Marjaavaan' have dropped the third track from the film featuring Rakul Preet Singh in a sizzling avatar.

Titled 'Haiyya Ho', the song is a reprised version of the iconic song by the same name from Vinod Khanna's film, 'Dayavan'. The recreated song features Rakul Preet Singh urging Sidharth Malhotra to give her love a chance after he loses his lady love. Soon, we see her showing off some seductive dance move in a bar to woo Sidharth.

Rakul took to her Twitter page to share this song and tweeted, "Iss Diwali, jalegi #HaiyaHo ki chingari! Song out now! #MarjaavaanOn15thNov."

Watch the song here.

The recreated version has vocals by Tulsi Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal, and the lyrics and music are by Tanishq Bagchi.

Talking about this new song, director Milap Zaveri earlier told HT City, "The song is a recreation of the iconic song in Feroz Khan sir's Dayavan. It was filmed on late Vinod Khanna sir, Feroz sir, and Ramya Krishnan. It is great to have filmed that on Rakul, whose character in our film is modelled around that of Rekha ji in Muqaddar ka Sikandar (1978). It's an integral part of the film. It talks about love and loss, and has Sidharth and Rakul in it. Rakul rehearsed a lot with choreographer Adil Shaikh."

Touted to be a revenge drama, Marjaavaan has a pint-sized Riteish Deshmukh playing the main antagonist who creates havoc in Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria's life. The film is slated to hit the theatrical screens on November 15, 2019.

