A Bad Start For Sidharth Malhotra? Marjaavaan Trailer Evokes Extreme Negative Reactions!

Earlier today, the trailer of Marjaavaan got released. Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film features Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh. In the film, Sidharth will be seen playing a quintessential Hindi film hero for the first time in his career. However it seems the actor failed to impress many of his fans with the choice of his film. Many Twitteratis shared their opinion over Marjaavaan trailer and it might worry the makers and the lead stars of the film.

iamprasad🇮🇳 @prasadhingmire: "Never seen such a nonsense trailer. Now all I can do is Regret! 😩 #MarjaavaanTrailer."

Surajkumarreview @Surajkumarrevi1: #MarjaavaanTrailer review (one word ) AVERAGE ! The first drawback is bad editing. Dialogues are goodbut delivery is bad. Story seems good but every interesting scenes of movie had been shown in trailer. Ritesh rocks, @SidMalhotra shocks @tarasutaria is heart of movie. Ratings2/5

iam_TheWriter @Iam_TheWriter: "Holy shit.. @Riteish has stolen audience heart for his psyco act in ek vilan ... Why the hell director make him like a hight kum fight zyada... Cheap dialogues ruined my expectation... 👊👊👊 #MarjaavaanTrailer."

Vikas @VikasRajput2412: "Blunderful trailer!"

The Filmline Reviews @FilmlineReview: "#MarjaavaanTrailer is cringeness at its best. I had high expectations from this but it has shattered me completely. @zmilap bhai dialogue hain ki takia kalam chalu hain. Bhura mat maniye but #SatyamevaJayate ki success chad gayi hain aapko. You are destroying @SidMalhotra career."

Rancho @ranbiir_x: "#MarjaavaanTrailer What is this nonsense."

काफ़िर धृतराष्ट्र @KanjooosMarwadi: "Marjaavaan trailer tries to explain relativity in simple words. "When you watch a good movie, two and half hrs pass in an instant whereas you watch #MarjaavaanTrailer, even 2 mins feel like 2 hrs"

Satyakam @satyakam92: "Just heard a collection of bad shayaris. It's being called as 'Marjaavaan'. #MarjaavaanTrailer."

Marjaavaan is scheduled to release on November 8.

Why Gauri Khan Is So Happy With Shahrukh Khan's Sabbatical After Zero Debacle?