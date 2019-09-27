English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Marjaavaan Trailer Kickstarts Meme Fest On Twitter: Sidharth Malhotra Gets Trolled Like Never Before

    By
    |
    Marjaavaan Trailer Reaction: Tara Sutaria | Riteish Deshmukh | Sidharth Malhotra | FilmiBeat

    You can run, you can hide, but you cannot escape the attack of online trolls. Ever since Marjaavaan's trailer hit online circuits, apart from the actors, specific scenes are being subjected to trolls on Twitter and it will leave you laughing really hard! Directed by Milap Zaveri, Marjaavaan features Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh. The film is scheduled to release on November 8.

    marjaavaan-trailer-kickstarts-meme-fest-on-twitter-sidharth-malhotra-gets-trolled

    The movie has nothing new to offer and apparently, fans had high hopes from Riteish-Sidharth's second collaboration after Ek Villain and owing to the same reason, Marjaavaan's trailer couldn't meet the high expectations. Check out the rib-tickling memes on Marjaavaan's trailer below and don't forget to share with us, how did you find the trailer? Are you on the trollers' side or rooting for Sidharth and Riteish?

    Pooja Bhatt: I Used to HATE Soni Razdan (Alia Bhatt's Mom) For Snatching Away Dad From Us

    More MARJAAVAAN News

    Read more about: marjaavaan sidharth malhotra
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos

    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue