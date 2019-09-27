Marjaavaan Trailer Kickstarts Meme Fest On Twitter: Sidharth Malhotra Gets Trolled Like Never Before

Marjaavaan Trailer Reaction: Tara Sutaria | Riteish Deshmukh | Sidharth Malhotra | FilmiBeat

You can run, you can hide, but you cannot escape the attack of online trolls. Ever since Marjaavaan's trailer hit online circuits, apart from the actors, specific scenes are being subjected to trolls on Twitter and it will leave you laughing really hard! Directed by Milap Zaveri, Marjaavaan features Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh. The film is scheduled to release on November 8.

The movie has nothing new to offer and apparently, fans had high hopes from Riteish-Sidharth's second collaboration after Ek Villain and owing to the same reason, Marjaavaan's trailer couldn't meet the high expectations. Check out the rib-tickling memes on Marjaavaan's trailer below and don't forget to share with us, how did you find the trailer? Are you on the trollers' side or rooting for Sidharth and Riteish?

Omg he’s even fighting the air 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/3Akv8f59ev — 𝘇𝗮𝗵𝗿𝗮 (@katkalif) September 26, 2019

My self respect in front of crush be like #MarjaavaanTrailer pic.twitter.com/yOSxT4KMa3 — Md Anas Sheikh (@memesheikh_offl) September 26, 2019

Am I the only one who thinks listening to dialogues of #MarjaavaanTrailer that it is a cheap version of #Gunda — Sagar Doshi (@sagardoshi84) September 27, 2019

Pooja Bhatt: I Used to HATE Soni Razdan (Alia Bhatt's Mom) For Snatching Away Dad From Us