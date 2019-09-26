Marjaavaan Trailer: This Sidharth-Tara-Riteish Starrer Has Heavy Dose Of Action & Dialoguebaazi!

Marjaavaan Trailer Reaction: Tara Sutaria | Riteish Deshmukh | Sidharth Malhotra | FilmiBeat

The wait is finally over. After dropping many intriguing posters, the makers of 'Marjaavaan' have finally released the much-anticipated trailer of the film. Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Riteish Deshmukh, the revenge thriller is set in Mumbai.

Sidharth took to his Twitter page to share the trailer and wrote, "Raavan ke dus sarr ke liye ek teer hi kaafi hai🏹#MarjaavaanTrailer out now." (sic)

Watch the trailer here.

The 3.15 minute trailer begins with Raghu (Sidharth Malhotra), a street-smart guy giving us plenty of 'dishoom-dishoom' moments. Enters his lady love played by Tara Sutaria. Their cute love story gets halted with the entry of a pint-sized villain (Riteish Deshmukh). What follows next is how Sidharth's character fights for his love.

Director Milap Zaveri had earlier shared in an interview with Mumbai Mirror that 'Marjaavaan' is a massy action film where Sidharth Malhotra's character Raghu is modelled on the lines of Amitabh Bachachan in 'Deewar', Sunny Deol in 'Jeet' and Jackie Shroff in 'Hero'.

Speaking about casting Riteish Deshmukh as the pint-sized antagonist, he further added, " While writing 'Marjaavaan', I was clear I'd approach Riteish only if the character had something more to offer that what he had already done in 'Ekk Villain'. Something he couldn't refuse."

'Marjaavaan' also stars Rakulpreet Singh in a pivotal role. Helmed by Milap Zaveri, the film is slated to hit the theatrical screens on November 8, 2019.

Marjaavaan New Poster: Sidharth Malhotra Is Ready To Battle For His Love Tara Sutaria!