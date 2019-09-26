English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Marjaavaan Trailer: This Sidharth-Tara-Riteish Starrer Has Heavy Dose Of Action & Dialoguebaazi!

    By
    |

    The wait is finally over. After dropping many intriguing posters, the makers of 'Marjaavaan' have finally released the much-anticipated trailer of the film. Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Riteish Deshmukh, the revenge thriller is set in Mumbai.

    marjaavan

    Sidharth took to his Twitter page to share the trailer and wrote, "Raavan ke dus sarr ke liye ek teer hi kaafi hai🏹#MarjaavaanTrailer out now." (sic)

    Watch the trailer here.

    The 3.15 minute trailer begins with Raghu (Sidharth Malhotra), a street-smart guy giving us plenty of 'dishoom-dishoom' moments. Enters his lady love played by Tara Sutaria. Their cute love story gets halted with the entry of a pint-sized villain (Riteish Deshmukh). What follows next is how Sidharth's character fights for his love.

    Director Milap Zaveri had earlier shared in an interview with Mumbai Mirror that 'Marjaavaan' is a massy action film where Sidharth Malhotra's character Raghu is modelled on the lines of Amitabh Bachachan in 'Deewar', Sunny Deol in 'Jeet' and Jackie Shroff in 'Hero'.

    Speaking about casting Riteish Deshmukh as the pint-sized antagonist, he further added, " While writing 'Marjaavaan', I was clear I'd approach Riteish only if the character had something more to offer that what he had already done in 'Ekk Villain'. Something he couldn't refuse."

    'Marjaavaan' also stars Rakulpreet Singh in a pivotal role. Helmed by Milap Zaveri, the film is slated to hit the theatrical screens on November 8, 2019.

    Marjaavaan New Poster: Sidharth Malhotra Is Ready To Battle For His Love Tara Sutaria!

    More MARJAAVAN News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos

    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue