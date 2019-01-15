MeToo: 'I Believe The Woman Who Accused Rajkumar Hirani Of Sexual Harassment': Apurva Asrani

Writer Apurva Asrani Says He Believes In The Woman & Not Rajkumar Hirani

While most of Bollywood remained mum and are directly or indirectly supporting Rajkumar Hirani with the hashtag #IStandForRajuHirani, a lone voice of writer Apurva Asrani stands apart from the crowd by saying that he believes in the woman and not Rajkumar Hirani.

It Takes Courage To Accuse A Powerful Man Like Rajkumar Hirani

"I choose to believe the young lady as it takes much courage to speak up against such a powerful filmmaker and then risk being boycotted by the film industry," said the Shahid writer Apurva Asrani.

It's Good That Rajkumar Hirani's Name Was Removed From Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Posters!

"I think the producers did the right thing by removing Mr Hirani's name from the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga posters and promos. This is something the Phantom producers had failed to do after allegations against Vikas Behl came to light," he summed it up to Deccan Chronicle.

Director Hansal Mehta Speaks Up On The Issue

Also, director Hansal Mehta gave his two cents about the sexual harassment allegations pinned up against Rajkumar Hirani by saying, "It is disturbing. I hope the truth prevails and due process is followed to ensure a quick and just resolution."