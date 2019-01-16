MeToo: Emraan Hashmi On Soumik Sen: 'If He Has Done Something Wrong, He Should Be Taken To Task'!

There Should Be A Due Process Regarding The Issue!

"There should be a due process. I can't have this high-handed authority on a set and say 'You're out of my film and three women have accused you of this'. I don't know the validity of the accusations," said Emraan Hashmi to PTI.

The Women Have Not Gone To The Judicial System

"I've not spoken to the women personally. They have not gone to the judicial system and had the due process. The producers spoke to him (Soumik Sen) and he excused himself from the promotions."

Names Are Randomly Being Thrown Around On Social Media In The Guise Of #MeToo

"The next question to be asked was the authenticity of the allegations. When you have names thrown on social media, it could be malicious. Not that I am defending Soumik, but there's no due process here, no proof," said Emraan Hashmi.

There Could Be Malicious Intent To Defame Somebody!

"Sometimes there could be malicious intent. We kept it to the point that he has excused himself from the film promotions. It's a step where we probably have done our bit."

Just Because One Is Named On Social Media, We Can't Randomly Chuck Them Out!

"What do we do? Just chuck the person out of a company or have an investigation, a due process in this? Unfortunately, the women didn't go to the judicial system or the police. Sometimes women don't have proof but that doesn't mean it didn't happen. The entire thing is so grey, what are the steps to be taken?"

If Soumik Sen Has Done Wrong, He Should Be Taken To Task!

We have not denied those allegations... If Soumik has done something, he should be taken to task. I can't play judge and decide on a verdict. The courts have to draw out a process, which has not been done so far. Twitter cannot be a courtroom."

I Suppor The #MeToo Movement Wholeheartedly, Says Emraan Hashmi

"It's great that women are coming out and putting their stories forward but we have to have some process in place. Now that the allegations are out and men are forewarned that 'don't do this', we need to, like how I did with my company, set the laws the government has placed about sexual harassment. It's not a gender thing. It's a power thing. A woman in a position of power can harass a male colleague. The power dynamics are very lopsided and can swing both ways," the Why Cheat India actor summed it up.