MeToo: Nawazuddin Siddiqui On Rajkumar Hirani's Sexual Harassment Case

I Don't Want My Personal Life To Take The Centre Stage!

"I am just the same person. I am an actor and I just want to work. I just want to act. I don't want to talk about anyone and what is happening in my personal life. I don't want people to focus on that. I am known and have become popular due to my work and so I just want to concentrate on my work," Nawazuddin told PTI.

We Actors Are Normal Human Beings Just Like Everyone Else!

There were also allegations against him that he hired a private detective to spy on his wife. "I do not feel bad. I just feel why focus on someone's personal life. Celebrities are also human being. Everyone criticises celebrities for every little thing and that should not happen. They are normal human beings," he added.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui On Sexual Harassment Charges Against Rajkumar Hirani

When asked to remark on the #MeToo allegations against filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, Nawazuddin maintained a no-comment stance. "I just don't want to talk about it. Why unnecessary create it all again," he said.

I'm Very Afraid Of Controversies, I Stay Away From It As Far As I Can!

The 44-year-old actor said he is afraid of controversies and wants to concentrate on his work. "For me my career is important. After so many years of struggle I am getting to work so I want to focus on it. I want to try and stay away from all this. Now whether I get affected or not, it is a personal thing."