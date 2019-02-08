Sophie Choudry On Rajkumar Hirani's Sexual Harassment Allegations: 'I Never Had Any Vibe From Him'

Sophie Choudry On Rajkumar Hirani's #MeToo Controversy

"I never had any vibe from him. He is very lovely whenever we have met. I know friends of mine like Dia (Mirza) who have worked with him. There is that initial moment of not wanting to believe. But on the other hand, then you are passing the judgment on that girl. It's a tricky situation to be in. Sometimes you want to believe the women but there are many who have tried derailed it," said Sophie Choudry to Bollywoodlife.

I'm Glad That The #MeToo Movement Has Arrived In India, Says Sophie Choudry

"I'm glad some movement has happened. As a woman, it is impossible that you would have not faced harassment. So #MeToo has put people on guards. Now anybody who misbehaves will think twice before doing anything," she said.

#MeToo Almost Turned Into A Joke, Thankfully It Survived

"It didn't turn out as good as it should have the way it was in America. In India, very few people came out. If some bigger names would have spoken up, then it would have given courage to a lot of people to speak up. Since bigger names didn't turn up it almost turned into a joke,"

Flirtation Is Fine, Harassment Is Not!

"There is a little bit of flirtation between men and women that is natural but you can't put a stop to that. You just need to know when you tell a man that you aren't comfortable and if she still persists that is harassment," Sophie Choudry summed it up.