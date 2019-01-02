 »   »   »  #MeToo: Tanushree Dutta To Return To The US, Says The Movement Should Not Be Dependent On One Woman

I Am Just An Ordinary Person, Not A Hero!

"The media is just making a heroine out of an ordinary person's organic journey. I was not the doer but just a conduit and a vessel through which some change or awareness had to come about in society," she said to IANS.

I Needed To Fight Back Too, Says Tanushree Dutta

"In a way, I needed retribution too from the incident that pushed me back several years in my professional life."

I'll Be Back To India Soon!

"I live there now. I was anyway supposed to go back (USA) eventually. This became a very long holiday by default and I'll be back again. But I'm going to miss it though, my family and everything else here," she said.

#MeToo Should Not Be Dependent On Me!

"Nothing should be dependent on me because when things are dependent on the initiative by a single individual, they get bound and don't flourish freely in its own time."