 »   »   »  #MeToo: Tanushree Dutta To Return To The US, Says The Movement Should Not Be Dependent On One Woman

Tanushree Dutta kicked up a storm in 2018 and opened up the floodgates to the #MeToo movement in India by accusing Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her on the sets of Horn OK Please in 2008 and also named Ganesh Acharya and the film-makers for playing a part in the harassment. When she turned down Nana Patekar's unruly advances, goons were sent from a political party who vandalised her car and threatened her with dire consequences.
Now that Tanushree Dutta is all set to head back to the US, a leading publication published an article saying that she deserves all the credit for kickstarting the #MeToo movement. However, Tanushree Dutta opened up by saying that she doesn't want to take any credit as the campaign is not just about one woman.
I Am Just An Ordinary Person, Not A Hero!
"The media is just making a heroine out of an ordinary person's organic journey. I was not the doer but just a conduit and a vessel through which some change or awareness had to come about in society," she said to IANS.
I Needed To Fight Back Too, Says Tanushree Dutta
"In a way, I needed retribution too from the incident that pushed me back several years in my professional life."
I'll Be Back To India Soon!
"I live there now. I was anyway supposed to go back (USA) eventually. This became a very long holiday by default and I'll be back again. But I'm going to miss it though, my family and everything else here," she said.
#MeToo Should Not Be Dependent On Me!
"Nothing should be dependent on me because when things are dependent on the initiative by a single individual, they get bound and don't flourish freely in its own time."
