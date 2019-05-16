MeToo: Tanushree Dutta SLAMS Police Inaction Against Nana Patekar

#MeToo Investigation Goes At Snail's Pace!

It's been more than six months since she filed an FIR against Nana Patekar and the case is still at a snail's pace. The police, on the other hand, stated the delay is due to the witnesses' statements not matching with the accusations. Miffed with all of this, Tanushree Dutta questioned the investigation saying the witnesses might be Nana Patekar's friends and wants to know who really are the 15 witnesses.

Witnesses' Are Not Able To Recall The Incident, Says A Police Officer

"Several statements in the matter have been recorded, but most of them don't support her allegations. The reason behind this is people cannot recall the incident. Some only remember about the delay during the shoot, but not about any harassment faced by the actor," said a senior police official to MidDay.

Takes Time To Track People As The Matter Is 10 Years Old

''As the matter is 10 years old, it's taking a lot of time to track down the people who were present at the time of the incident. The witnesses' statements are very important to take the investigation forward," the officer summed it up.

Tanushree Dutta Claims The Witnesses' Are Nana Patekar's Friends!

"Who are these 15 witnesses? Are they from my side or Nana's side? They are Nana's friends, then why will they corroborate my story. I don't need witnesses to prove that I was harassed. The truth is sometimes difficult to prove in a court of law when it comes to harassment.''

The Police Is Going Slow With The Investigation

''The cops have been so slow with the probe. Most of the people from whom they are taking statements are the ones who watched me getting harassed and did nothing to support me. So why will they now speak in my support. The mentality of people is such that they will lie to protect such criminals and prove the woman wrong."

People From Nana Patekar's Side Are Giving Threat Calls To Witnesses'

"Some of the witnesses who wish to give statements in support of my story are receiving threat calls from Nana's people. We have faced a lot of difficulty in convincing witnesses to give their statements, as they are scared.''

I Have Faith That Justice Will Be Delivered

''So the people who know the truth are being hounded and replaced by fake witnesses who are speaking lies. But I still have faith that all the accused will be punished, because I am fighting this battle not for myself but for those who suffer silently everyday."