MeToo: Vidhu Vinod Chopra Finally Opens Up About Rajkumar Hirani's Sexual Harassment Case!

Vidhu Vinod Chopra Beats Around The Bush!

"This stage here is for something else, which is extremely important for us, as important as what you're talking about. This opportunity we should use to talk about this issue and that of course, when there is a right time, we will talk about it," said Vidhu Vinod Chopra during the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga promotions.

Did Not Support Or Accuse Him!

Instead of talking right to the point, Vidhu Vinod Chopra chose to take a different route instead and deviated from the question. We guess he does not want to put himself in a tight spot and wants the matter to die down slowly. While some have supported Rajkumar Hirani and the others were skeptical about the matter, Vidhu Vinod Chopra chose the middle road.

Here's What Rajkumar Hirani Said About The Allegations Made Against Him!

"I was completely shocked when these allegations were brought to my notice about two months back. I had suggested immediately that it is essential to take this matter to any committee or legal body. The complainant has chosen to go to the media instead. I want to very strongly state that this is a false malicious and mischievous story being spread with the sole intention of destroying my reputation."

Rajkumar Hirani On His Relationship With Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Rajkumar Hirani also stated that his relationship with Vidhu Vinod Chopra is "crumbling" after the sexual harassment controversy broke out and there is intense pressure on his shoulders to mend things back to normal.