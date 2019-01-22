#MeToo: Vikram Bhatt On Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Rajkumar Hirani
The #MeToo scandal has been knocking on the doors of Bollywood and a lot of skeletons are tumbling out of the closet. The recent to be hit with allegations is the Sanju director Rajkumar Hirani, where a woman from his own team accused him of sexual harassment during the shoot of the Sanjay Dutt biopic. However, several Bollywood stars and film-makers have come out in support of Rajkumar Hirani and asked everyone to wait till the final verdict is out. One among them is Vikram Bhatt!
We Need To Support The Women, Says Vikram Bhatt
"In a #MeToo situation you are required to fully support and under no circumstances disregard the lady in question for whatever she is saying. I agree. We must take on board what she is saying and make sure that justice prevails," said Vikram Bhatt in a Facebook post.
But, Let's Wait For The Final Verdict!
"And yet, let us not forget that everyone is innocent until he or she is proven guilty. I cannot understand what is the hurry to put Mr. Hirani in the Shame Slammer? Can we not wait for justice to prevail?"
#MeToo Can Have Other Bad Motives Too, Says Vikram Bhatt
"Is it not possible that a lady has some score to settle with a man? Is it not possible that the lady is under the influence of some other? Is it not possible that it could be a relationship that went south?"
I Respect The Woman & I Also Respect Rajkumar Hirani Equally!
"I shall await the truth and till the committees in question do not tell us one way or the other, I choose to respect the lady in question but I also choose to respect Raju Hirani for the man I know he is, I choose to respect his body of work and I choose to respect him for where he has gotten in life. An accusation will not make him a molester in my eyes, the findings of the justice system might."
