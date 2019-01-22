MeToo: Vikram Bhatt On Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Rajkumar Hirani

We Need To Support The Women, Says Vikram Bhatt

"In a #MeToo situation you are required to fully support and under no circumstances disregard the lady in question for whatever she is saying. I agree. We must take on board what she is saying and make sure that justice prevails," said Vikram Bhatt in a Facebook post.

But, Let's Wait For The Final Verdict!

"And yet, let us not forget that everyone is innocent until he or she is proven guilty. I cannot understand what is the hurry to put Mr. Hirani in the Shame Slammer? Can we not wait for justice to prevail?"

#MeToo Can Have Other Bad Motives Too, Says Vikram Bhatt

"Is it not possible that a lady has some score to settle with a man? Is it not possible that the lady is under the influence of some other? Is it not possible that it could be a relationship that went south?"

I Respect The Woman & I Also Respect Rajkumar Hirani Equally!

"I shall await the truth and till the committees in question do not tell us one way or the other, I choose to respect the lady in question but I also choose to respect Raju Hirani for the man I know he is, I choose to respect his body of work and I choose to respect him for where he has gotten in life. An accusation will not make him a molester in my eyes, the findings of the justice system might."