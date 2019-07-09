Media Fraternity Wants Kangana Ranaut To APOLOGIZE After Her Ugly Fight With A Journalist!

It's Kangana Ranaut vs Media

A report in Bollywood Hungama stated that the media fraternity has stood in solidarity against Kangana's bullying and will meet producer Ekta Kapoor to ask Kangana to apologize.

They Might Boycott The Promotions Of 'Judgemental Hai Kya' If She Refuses To Issue A Public Apology

The report further states that senior journalists will have a meet today to carry forward this agenda. They want Ekta to take a stand against Kangana's behaviour and want the actress to give out a public apology. If she refuses, then they might boycott the promotions of 'Judgemental Hai Kya.'

Kangana Has Crossed The Line This Time

Another source told Deccan Chronicle, "Kangana has crossed the line this time and a few senior media people are planning to meet Ekta Kapoor and will ask Kangana to apologize because this is no way to behave. The media will stand united this time around."

The Actress Has To Be Open To Both, Praise & Criticism

"As an actress, Kangana has to be open to both praise and criticism. Why does she have to take all criticism seriously? She is a fine actress and needs to let her action do the talking, not her tongue. Also, she should ask Rangoli to shut up. Enough of being her mouthpiece," the source further told the online portal.

A Quick Recap

At 'Judgemental Hai Kya' song launch event when a PTI reporter was about to ask Kangana a question, the actress cut him off and said, Justin, tum toh humare dushman ban gaye ho yaar....badi gandi batein likhte ho. Tum kitna ganda sochte ho! Tum itni gandi soch rakhte ho. You are bashing my film Manikarnika. Have I made a mistake in making that film? You are calling me a jingoistic woman who is making a film on nationalism. Is it a mistake to make such a film?"

War-of-words

When the journalist retorted back saying, "This is not the right way to intimidate a journalist just because you are at such a powerful position," the actress lost her cool and accused him of starting a smear campaign against her.