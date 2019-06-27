Meezaan Jaffrey Opens Up About Being Ranveer Singh's Body Double In Padmaavat!

Jaaved Jafferi's son, Meezaan Jaffery has already embarked his Bollywood journey and the actor is all set to make a grand debut on silver screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Malaal. The film also marks the acting debut of Bhansali's niece, Sharmin Segal.

However, not many of you must be aware that Malaal is not the first time Meezaan has been a part of a film. He was a body double for Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat for some scenes where he also assisted Bhansali.

"I did two scenes in Padmaavat when Ranveer was not available. They needed a back shot of him for a scene where he is talking to Jim Sarbh. Sanjay sir told me to wear Ranveer's costume and everyone was shocked to see me like that. The DoP called me and said, 'This was my silver screen debut'," Meezaan told a media agency.

When asked how he ended up doing Malaal, he said, "For me, it was always either music or sports until I met Sanjay sir. He offered to launch me as an actor in Bollywood. That's when I started thinking about acting. I have never trained for it. I never thought I will get into acting."

"I did martial arts, played football. I was also into swimming. I am obsessed with sports. But the day I met Sanjay sir, everything changed."

Meezaan also talked about his first meet with Bhansali and revealed, "When I first sat across Sanjay sir, he did not know anything about me, my background or who my father was. He just saw me and said, 'You are a star and you should become an actor'. I did not know what to say or how to react because I had not thought of acting."

"Later he asked about my family. He invited me to be on the sets of Bajirao Mastani' and asked me to observe everything. After sometime, he told me he would like to launch me. I couldn't believe it initially."

Malaal is scheduled to be released on July 5.