Mehr Jesia REACTS To Ex-husband Arjun Rampal Becoming A Father With Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades

Mehr Jesia Reacts To Arjun Rampal & Gabriella Demetriades's Announcement

Mehr Jesie reacted to Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades' pregnancy announcement and took up the matter sportingly. She is well aware to the fact that her ex-husband Arjun Rampal has moved on with his life.

Mehr Wants To Do What's Best For Her Children

"They are still working on the financial terms of the separation. Mehr is a wonderful mother and wants to do what works best for her children," said a friend of Mehr Jesia to Mumbai Mirror.

Arjun Rampal & Gabriella Demetriades Pregnancy Announcement

Here's what Arjun Rampal posted on Instagram a few days ago. ''Blessed to have you and start all over again....thank you baby for this baby.''

Arjun Rampal & Mehr Jesia's Children

Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia are blessed with two lovely daughters, Mahikaa and Myra. The ex-couple revealed previously that their daughters will always be their first priority and prime focus in life.

Who Is Arjun Rampal's New Love Gabriella Demetriades?

Gabriella is a South African supermodel who participated in Miss Indian Premier League (IPL) Bollywood 2009 and was chosen as one of FHM's '100 Sexiest Women In The World' contenders. She also acted in a Bollywood film titled Sonali Cable. She runs a designer clothing label 'Deme' and is worn by the who's who of Bollywood.