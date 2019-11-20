    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Mehsoos Review: Chand Mohammad’s Short Film Makes For a Good Watch

      Director Chand Mohammad's short film Mehsoos, which bagged the 'Silver Film of The Year' award at the India Film Project 9, has created a great deal of buzz on social media for a variety of reasons. Shot against a limited budget, it revolves around the various stages a man goes through while touching upon the Importance of experiencing life to the fullest. At a superficial level, the short doesn't really offer anything fresh. However, it clicks due to the simple yet effective presentation.

      Mehsoos features voiceovers as opposed to dialogues and this makes it a unique experience for viewers. It conveys a strong message without being too preachy and this bears testimony to Chand's abilities as a storyteller.

      Mehsoos

      The director has also managed to utilise the 'maa' sentiment quite well and this might leave some folks teary-eyed. Most of the actors do justice their parts. Its productions are fair, considering that it's a low-budget affair.

      Mehsoos makes an impact as a standalone short film, giving us food for thought. In some ways, it proves that sincerity and clarity of thought are the pillars of good storytelling. Chand has the potential to scale new heights, given a bigger platform.

      All in all, Mehsoos makes for a decent watch and can be enjoyed by all and sundry.

