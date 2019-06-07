'Mental Hai Kya' Director DEFENDS Kangana Ranaut: 'She Was An Actor On My Set; A Professional One'

Kangana Ranaut's Latest news about her upcoming film Mental Hai Kya FilmiBeat

Since the last few days, Kangana Ranaut-Rajkummar Rao starrer 'Mental Hai Kya' has been grabbing a lot of headlines after reports started surfacing that Kangana has been interfering with the shooting of Mental Hai Kya and that she has been unhappy with some of the scenes, which had to be re-shot, thus causing the delay in the release of the movie'.

However, there is no truth to these speculations and director of Mental Hai Kya, Prakash Kovelamudi, has now come to Kangana's defense by issuing an official statement. He stated that all the reports of Kangana's interference in the film with the film's shooting are 'baseless.'

"On my set, Kangana was an actor; a professional one, and a creative asset," stated Prakash and added, "Both Kangana and Rajkummar are powerhouse performers, whom I enjoyed directing. I am happy to see how their characters have turned out. Mental Hai Kya is an intriguing thriller with doses of quirk. The film challenges the norms, and I am thrilled to bring to the audience something original."

Further denying the reports about some portions of the film being re-shot, the director said, "We finished the first leg in Mumbai, the second in London, and the last one in Mumbai again. The final schedule was wrapped last month. That's all! All other conjecture is baseless."

Meanwhile, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel too defended her on Twitter and in a series of tweets alleged that the 'nepotism' gang was responsible for spreading rumours about the film. She also claimed that they wanted to damage Kangana's career by spreading malicious rumours about her.

Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Shaailesh R Singh, Mental Hai Kya's trailer is scheduled to be launched later this month and the film will hit the screens on July 26, 2019.

