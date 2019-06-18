Mental Hai Kya Motion Poster: Rajkummar Rao & Kangana Ranaut Have A Warning For Us- 'Trust No One'!

After treating us to several quirky posters, the makers of Mental Hai Kya have dropped the official motion poster of film featuring the lead pair- Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut. What makes it even more exciting is that the two actors are sharing screen space after six years. They last starred together in Vikas Bahl's Queen.

The official handle of Balaji Motion Pictures unveiled the motion poster and captioned it as, "They're here to set fire to your perceptions. Trust No One! #MentalHaiKya #TrustNoOne @team_kangana_ranaut @rajkummar_rao @ektaravikapoor @shobha9168 @ruchikaakapoor @shaaileshrsingh @prakashkovelamudi @kanika.d @zeemusiccompany #MentalHaiKyaOn26thJuly"."

Have a look at it here-

In the motion poster, Rajkummar and Kangana are seen in an intense mood while the whole surrounding is getting burned down. The former looks every bit dapper in a navy blue suit with a cigar in his mouth that is half lit, while the latter is seen donning a blue outfit.

Giving a hint about the film's plot, director Prakash Kovelamudi revealed in a BT interview, "Kangana and Rajkummar are pitted against each other in the film. Their bickering will unfold in an interesting way, and I am excited to showcase them in this light."

Meanwhile, the film has had its share of controversies even before the release. When the film's title hit controversy after a few claimed that it was insensitive to patients actually suffering from mental disorder. Ekta Kapoor also addressed this while sharing the motion poster today.

She wrote, "DISCLAIMER :The film in no way marginalises the mental health community and the title of our film doesn't intend to offend or disregard anyone's sentiments. It's a film that makes a larger point and is sensitive towards the issue of mental illness. The film is a fictional thriller that encourages you to celebrate your uniqueness and embrace your individuality. #mentalhaikya in theatres 26 July! Trailer releases soonest."

The film was also in a lot of news when reports surfaced about Kangana interfering with the film's shooting and being unhappy with a few scenes as she was insecure about her co-star.

However, the film's director slammed these reports as 'baseless' and was quoted as saying, "On my set, Kangana was an actor; a professional one, and a creative asset," stated Prakash. Both Kangana and Rajkummar are powerhouse performers, whom I enjoyed directing. I am happy to see how their characters have turned out. Mental Hai Kya is an intriguing thriller with doses of quirk. The film challenges the norms, and I am thrilled to bring to the audience something original."

Mental Hai Kya is all set to hit the theatrical screens on July 26, 2019.

