English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Met Gala 2019: Deepika Padukone Found It Tough To Get Ready Because Of This Reason?

    By
    |

    The much-awaited Met Gala was held at LA last night where many celebrities turned up at their stylish best. One amongst them was Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone who once again stole hearts with her drop-dead gorgeous looks. The theme for this year's Met Gala was Camp: Notes on Fashion and the 'Padmaavat' actress got it bang on correct.

    Deepika made several heads turns with her appearance in pink ball gown and her puffy hair made her look like a Disney princess every bit. Meanwhile, a Pinkvilla report stated that the actress may have found it hard to get ready for the event because of this reason.

    Is Chhapaak The Reason?

    The Pinkvilla report stated that Deepika may have found it tough to get ready for the event because her current state of mind is in the zone of her upcoming film Chhappak where she plays an acid attack survivor.

    Deepika Is Still In The Skin Of Her Character

    The report further stated that sources close to the Padmaavat actress revealed that she found it tough to get ready for the event as she was still in the skin of Laxmi Agarwal, the acid attack survivor.

    The Actress Still Managed To Nail The Look At Met Gala

    While Deepika surely managed to get ready and ace the dramatic look, it surely wasn't easy for her since from the past few months, she has been in Laxmi's zone. Afterall, we all know that Deepika is quite dedicated when it comes to playing her characters on screen.

    Coming To Deepika's Look At Met Gala 2019

    The stunning actress walked the red carpet in a custom pink Zac Posen gown which had a strapless corset fit top and a layered, architectural skirt with crystals. The big, bouffant hairdo added more drama to her look.

    DON'T MISS! Deepika Padukone Turns A BARBIE & Priyanka Chopra Looks UNRECOGNIZABLE At MET Gala 2019

    Read more about: deepika padukone
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue