MeToo: Rajkumar Hirani Accused Of Sexual Assault; Details Inside

Rajkumar Hirani is one of the most prominent directors in Bollywood today. He has carved a niche for himself in the industry because of his family-friendly movies and compelling style of storytelling. Now, he is in the limelight for a shocking reason. In an unexpected development, a woman has accused the PK film-maker of 'sexually abusing' her on more than one occasion between March 2018 and September 2018.During this time, Hirani was working on Sanju.

In a mail dated November 3, 2018, the complainant has claimed that she felt helpless during that time as Hirani had 'absolute power' over her. She also added that she had asked him not to do so on many occasions. Recalling an incident that occurred on April 9, 2018, she said that Hirani made sexually coloured remarks and assaulted her.

"I remember forming these words on my lips - "Sir. This is wrong...Because of this power structure. You being the absolute power and me being a mere assistant, a nobody - I will never be able to express myself to you," she wrote in the email.

She added that, prior to the incident; she had considered him to be a father-figure.

Incidentally, the noted producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra and his wife Anupama Chopra too are marked on the mail.

Replying to these allegations, Hirani's lawyer said that the claims are 'false, mischievous, scandalous, motivated and defamatory'.