Mika Singh Gets BANNED In India After Performing At A Wedding In Pakistan!

All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has banned singer Mika Singh after his performance at a wedding in Pakistan. Reportedly, Mika performed on August 8, at a wedding ceremony of a billionaire's daughter and it has caused a furore, amid strained ties between Pakistan and India.

The statement of AICWA reads, "AICWA will make sure that no one in India works with Mika Singh and if anyone does, they will face legal consequences in the court of law. When the tension between the countries is at the peak, Mika Singh puts money above the nation's pride."

The netizens came to know about his gig at a wedding when some guests, present at the wedding, uploaded videos of his performance on social media.

The singer apparently charged USD 150,000 for his performance at the lavish wedding.

When Bollywood gets banned, Pakistanis get singers flown down to sing bollywood songs for them.



Mika Singh performing in Pakistan currently. Alag hi level pic.twitter.com/Qgt9vpz9hA — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) August 9, 2019

Many netizens took to social media to express their displeasure and vented out their angst on Mika Singh. One of the Twitter users wrote, "Shame on you traitor."

"Mika Singh Paaji we Indians gave you so much love... And in a situation like that when Pak banned all trade ties with us, sending terrorists across the border, our tensions are very high right now. Why did you go to Pakistan for a show? Few bucks are bigger than India? " another user tweeted. (sic)