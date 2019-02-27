English
    Miley Cyrus Comments On Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram Pic Making PeeCee Fans Go Crazy

    The Oscars always leaves us in awe when we see beautiful celebrities pulling up to the most famous film awards show in the world. This time, Priyanka Chopra awed not just us but also Nick Jonas' ex-girlfriend Miley Cyrus who thought Priyanka looked absolutely pretty at the Oscars this year. That's right! Miley left a comment on an Instagram picture of Priyanka from the Oscar night. Read to find out what she said!

    Miley Cyrus Gives Priyanka Chopra A Compliment

    Priyanka Chopra gave a miss to the Academy Awards this year and turned up looking stunning as always, to the Oscars after party. She floored many of her fans with her beautiful look on the evening. Even American pop singer Miley Cyrus couldn't help but comment on Priyanka's picture from the night. Miley left a comment on this picture of Priyanka from the Oscar after party saying, "Pretty! Love <3" (sic). Fans just went crazy after seeing that Nick Jonas' ex-girlfriend had left such a sweet compliment on Piggy Chops' picture!

    This pic of Priyanka had been posted by international celebrity make up artist Pati Dubroff. Priyanka turned up to the Oscars' after party with her hubby Nick Jonas. She donned a gorgeous halter neck gown with a plunge neck and a tulle bottom with embellishments. She looked classy with her hair done in an up-do.

    Priyanka and Nick got married in December last year in a lavish three day wedding at the Umaid Bhavan Palace in Jodhpur. The couple had various traditional Indian pre wedding ceremonies, and later got married in a Hindu style wedding ceremony, as well as a Christian style wedding ceremony. Priyanka looked like an absolutely ravishing bride in both the ceremonies.

