Mira Rajput Inaugurates Helping Hands Fundraiser; Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor Head To The Gym

Mira Inaugurates Helping Hands Fundraiser

Mira Rajput inaugurated the Helping Hands fundraiser cum exhibition on Wednesday. She looked very pretty in a white churidar with a yellow dupatta as she posed for pictures with children at the event.

Saif & Kareena Head To The Gym Hand In Hand!

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are a Bollywood power couple. They were snapped heading to the gym by the paparazzi on Wednesday. Saif was sporting a lavender t-shirt and green shorts with sneakers while Kareena was in black tights and a black zip up jacket. She too sported white sneakers.

Taimur Snapped With His Dad

Later, little Taimur Ali Khan was snapped with his dad Saif as the two headed for a walk outside their house. Taimur looked adorable in a stripped white and black t-shirt and black pants.

Janhvi & Khushi Spotted

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were spotted outside Anil Kapoor's house. Janhvi was in a basic avatar wearing a black t-shirt and jeans. Khushi smiled for the cameras wearing a white tee and black tracks.

Alia & Ranveer Snapped At Airport

Alia Bhatt & Ranveer Singh were snapped at the airport returning from Delhi early in the morning. Ranveer was in green and red coordinates whereas Alia looked pretty in a yellow sun dress and a denim jacket over it.

Twinkle & Akshay Twin In Black

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar were also snapped at the airport in the early hours of Wednesday morning. They both twinned in black. While Twinkle wore a black top with denims, and a plaid jacket over it, Akshay wore a black turtleneck, and dark wash denims.