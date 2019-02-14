Mira Rajput Inaugurates Helping Hands Fundraiser; Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor Head To The Gym
Mira Rajput attended and inaugurated the Helping Hands fundraiser and exhibition on Wednesday afternoon. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan got papped when they were heading to the gym. We also snapped Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor at Anil Kapoor's house on Wednesday afternoon. Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar were spotted at the airport in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Check out the pictures!
Mira Inaugurates Helping Hands Fundraiser
Mira Rajput inaugurated the Helping Hands fundraiser cum exhibition on Wednesday. She looked very pretty in a white churidar with a yellow dupatta as she posed for pictures with children at the event.
Saif & Kareena Head To The Gym Hand In Hand!
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are a Bollywood power couple. They were snapped heading to the gym by the paparazzi on Wednesday. Saif was sporting a lavender t-shirt and green shorts with sneakers while Kareena was in black tights and a black zip up jacket. She too sported white sneakers.
Taimur Snapped With His Dad
Later, little Taimur Ali Khan was snapped with his dad Saif as the two headed for a walk outside their house. Taimur looked adorable in a stripped white and black t-shirt and black pants.
Janhvi & Khushi Spotted
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were spotted outside Anil Kapoor's house. Janhvi was in a basic avatar wearing a black t-shirt and jeans. Khushi smiled for the cameras wearing a white tee and black tracks.
Alia & Ranveer Snapped At Airport
Alia Bhatt & Ranveer Singh were snapped at the airport returning from Delhi early in the morning. Ranveer was in green and red coordinates whereas Alia looked pretty in a yellow sun dress and a denim jacket over it.
Twinkle & Akshay Twin In Black
Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar were also snapped at the airport in the early hours of Wednesday morning. They both twinned in black. While Twinkle wore a black top with denims, and a plaid jacket over it, Akshay wore a black turtleneck, and dark wash denims.
MOST READ: Pics! Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shweta Nanda Bachchan & Other B-Town Celebs At Gully Boy Screening