Mira Rajput Met Shahid Kapoor For The First Time When She Was Just 16!

Mira First Met Shahid At A Concert When She Was 16

One of the stunning revelations from the Q & A session was to the question, "What was it like meeting Shahid for the first time considering he's a star?" To this Mira replied, "Interesting! Just like meeting for the first time." Mira further said, "It was actually when I was 16 and we were at a common family friend's house for a concert by a Sufi singer. Both our dad's love that kind of music." Mira married Shahid when she was 21 years old.

How The Couple Prepped Misha For The Birth Of Her Little Brother

Mira also answered a question about how she and Shahid prepared their oldest, Misha, for the birth of her younger brother Zain. "We spoke to her about it a lot. Read a lot of storybooks to her (Topsy and Tim and the New Baby became a favourite of hers). And let her feel a part of the process even till now! Help around, bring mom a glass of water or sing wheels on the bus to Zain if he's crying. We let her feel the baby is hers to take care of so she felt like a grown-up little helper." That is so sweet right?

Shahid Was All Praise For His Wife At An Interview

In an interview with Filmfare, Shahid was all praise for his wife and the way she took to motherhood at such a young age. He said, "My understanding of her is that she is very mature, deep down. Otherwise she would not have been able to deal with all that has happened with her life. I mean she was just turning 21 when we got married."

On The Work Front

Mira and Shahid are often spotted heading to the gym and at dinner dates together. On the work front, Shahid has been busy shooting for Kabir Singh opposite Kiara Advani.