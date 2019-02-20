Mira Rajput Snapped After Sweating It Out At Gym; Kriti Sanon & Kartik Aaryan Promote Luka Chuppi

Mira Snapped Post Her Gym Session

Mira Rajput, if you did not know, is a regular at the gym. On Tuesday afternoon, Mira was snapped after sweating it out at the gym. She smiled to the cameras as she walked out in her gym wear. Mira was wearing a loose fitted black t-shirt with animal printed blue and black leggings. She carried with her a black gym back and sported a pair of white sneakers.

Sara Ali Khan Waves To The Cameras After Her Workout

Sara Ali Khan too was snapped post her gym session on Tuesday. She cheerfully waved to the cameras when she walked out after her workout. Sara was wearing a black tank top, Nike gym shorts and a grey zip up hoodie. She sported a pair of dusty pink sneakers and carried a black tote bag.

Kriti Sanon And Kartik Aaryan Promote Luka Chuppi

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon have been busy bees promoting their upcoming comedy drama film Luka Chuppi. Today, they posed for pictures at yet another promotional event for the movie. Kartik Aaryan looked snazzy in a red checkered shirt which he teamed with a black t-shirt, and white denims. He sported black boots to go with his outfit. Kriti, on the other hand, looked very pretty in a green mesh dress with checkered print on it. She wore a plaid blue shirt over her dress and accessorized with a black belt and white sneakers. Luka Chuppi is set to hit the theatres on March 1st.

Vaani Kapoor Snapped At The Airport

Actress Vaani Kapoor was snapped at the airport on Tuesday. She looked pretty in a casual avatar, wearing a white boho style top with denims and nude sandals. Vaani has been filming for the movie Shamshera which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor. It is set to release in 2020.