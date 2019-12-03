    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Miss Universe 2019 Contestant Vartika Singh: Bollywood Is Not My Goal, But Wouldn't Mind It

      By
      |

      Vartika Singh, who is all set to represent India at the Miss Universe 2019 pageant, recently opened up about her plans for Bollywood, what winning means to her, and how her parents reacted when they first learnt of her desire to make a career in beauty.

      Miss Universe Contestant Vartika Singh On Bollywood Plans

      Speaking on 'By Invite Only', a talk show by Zoom, Vartika was asked if she had plans of entering Bollywood. She said, "I don't mind grabbing an opportunity from Bollywood that comes my way but Bollywood is not the goal for me in life."

      Vartika was crowned the Femina Miss Grand India in 2015. She went on to represent the country at Miss Grand International 2015 in Bangkok, and was the 2nd runner up. In 2016, she was ranked as one of the hottest women in India by GQ magazine, and in 2017, she competed in the Kingfisher Model Hunt. Vartika was recently appointed Miss Universe India 2019.

      Talking about what winning means to her, she said, "Winning is not the ultimate thing for me but India hasn't won Miss Universe in 19 years and I want to end this prolonged gap. My dad told me that there are multiple opportunities for people to serve their nation and this is my opportunity to serve my nation with my hard work and talent. He told me to do this not just for me but for India."

      Vartika opened up about how her parents reacted when they learnt of her career choice. "It was a cultural shock for my parents when I told them that the world of beauty is my career choice. My parents didn't know at first. They got to know from a newspaper and they didn't know how to react," she said.

      The 68th edition of Miss Universe will be held on December 8, 2019, in Georgia, United States.

      Read more about: miss universe bollywood
      Story first published: Tuesday, December 3, 2019, 1:24 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 3, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue