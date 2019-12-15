Miss World 2019: Miss Jamaica Toni-Ann Singh Wins The Crown; India's Suman Rao Is The 2nd Runner Up!

Miss World 2019 pageant, which was held at the Excel London on December 14, 2019, has finally come to an end. Toni-Ann Singh, Miss Jamaica has been announced as the Miss World of 2019, while Miss France Ophely Mezino and Miss India Suman Rao have been crowned as the first and second runners up of the pageant, respectively.

This was the 69th edition of Miss World contest, and beauties from 120 countries competed for the crown this year. The Miss World 2019 opening ceremony was held in London on November 20, 2019. This year, British broadcaster Piers Morgan headed the panel which judged the final question-answer round for the top five contestants.

Suman Rao, who hails from Rajsamand, Rajasthan, won the Miss India crown in June 2019. She made a mark for herself at the Miss World 2019 pageant with her Beauty With A Purpose initiative, Project Pragathi, which mainly aims women empowerment. Suman Rao, who is a trained Kathak dancer had performed 'Ghoomar' song from the Deepika Padukone starrer Padmaavat, for her regional round.

When she addressed the press after winning the Miss India title in June, Suman Rao had stated that she aims to strike an important discussion in gender equality, both in her community and globally. The 20-year-old did the same after she was selected as one of the Top 5 contestants of Miss World 2019, and went to talk about the equal opportunity that every woman deserves. She also thanked her mother for her unconditional support.

Suman Rao, who aspires to become an actress, has already made a place for herself in the modeling world. She was doing her graduation in Commerce and Charted Accountancy, before entering the beauty pageants.

