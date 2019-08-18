English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Mission Mangal: Actress Kirti Kulhari Found Akshay Kumar’s Energy Infectious!

    By
    |

    The recently released Mission Mangal, brought together a star cast of amazing actors such as Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen and Sharman Joshi. Fans are going gaga over the film, and it is pretty evident that the cast got along very well. Kirti recounted in a recent interview, how it was to work with the Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay. Read what she said!

    Mission Mangal: Kirti Found Akshay’s Energy Infectious

    It was Kirti's first time working with Akshay, and she said in an interview with India Today, "For the first couple of days I was like 'Can I do my acting?'" This was until Bollywood's Khiladi suggested that she could "have fun and still do it".

    She went on to add, "There's a big lesson in it. Akshay doesn't leave you for a second with his masti. He's on to something 24/7. You are surrounded by his energy which is infectious. He doesn't let you be serious."

    Talking about her character from the film, Kirti said, "She's going through a separation, trying to look for a house but the single and minority status comes in the way."

    She concluded, "Mission Mangal is a celebration of human spirit and mind. It talks about how if you are driven by the right things in life, anything is possible."

    Kirti has acted in some prominent films like Shaitaan, Pink, Indu Sarkar and Uri: The Surgical Strike. She will next be seen in a mystery thriller titled, 'The Girl On The Train', which also stars Parineeti Chopra and Aditi Rao Hydari.

    Meanwhile, Mission Mangal has had a fantastic start at the box office and it looks like it is only going to get better. The film has been directed by Jagan Shakti, and produced by R. Balki.

    MOST READ: Ananya Pandey Got 500 Rupees From 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Director For Giving A Good Shot!

    More KIRTI KULHARI News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue