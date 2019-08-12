Mission Mangal FIRST REVIEW Out!

Good News For Akki Fans

A member of Censor Board, Umair Sandhu writes, "BREAKING NEWS : #MissionMangal Passed Censor Test in #India & Response is TERRIFIC ! Got Standing Ovation Response at Censor Office👍💥." (sic)

How's The Advance Booking For The Film?

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel writes that the advance booking for Mission Mangal is absolutely brilliant and the film is expected to open on a good note!

'Clash Of Titans'

Mission Mangal, which is produced by Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions and Fox Star Studios will be clashing with John Abraham's Batla House and it would be interesting to see which film will rake in more moolah at the box office.

Whom Are You Rooting For?

'Clash Of Titans'

Mission Mangal, which is produced by Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions and Fox Star Studios will be clashing with John Abraham's Batla House and it would be interesting to see which film will rake in more moolah at the box office.