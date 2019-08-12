English
    Mission Mangal FIRST REVIEW Out!

    Ever since the trailer of Mission Mangal has been dropped on Internet, the film has been receiving terrific response from the netizens. The Jagan Shakti-directed movie, which is touted as India's first space film, follows scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission. The film casts Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menon in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on August 15 and we're here with the first review of the film.

    A member of Censor Board, Umair Sandhu writes, "BREAKING NEWS : #MissionMangal Passed Censor Test in #India & Response is TERRIFIC ! Got Standing Ovation Response at Censor Office👍💥." (sic)

    Trade analyst Sumit Kadel writes that the advance booking for Mission Mangal is absolutely brilliant and the film is expected to open on a good note!

    Mission Mangal, which is produced by Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions and Fox Star Studios will be clashing with John Abraham's Batla House and it would be interesting to see which film will rake in more moolah at the box office.

    Considering that the themes of both films are patriotic, it would surely leave audiences bifurcated. Don't forget to tell us whom are you rooting for? Are you team 'Akki' or team 'John'?

