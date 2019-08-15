English
    Mission Mangal FULL MOVIE Leaked Online To Download In HD Print!

    By Lekhaka
    |

    The latest trend of leaking movies online on its first day of its release is every bit alarming. However, nothing has much helped the celebs from preventing movie leaks online. The notorious site, Tamilrockers is at it again as it has leaked Mission Mangal, the latest film of Akshay Kumar. The film hit the theatres today i.e., on the special eve of Independence Day. However, we wonder if the online leak will affect the business at the box office.

    Meanwhile, here's how critics and audiences reacted to the movie..

    Rohit Jaiswal @rohitjswl01

    Rohit Jaiswal @rohitjswl01

    "M I S S I O N 🇮🇳 M A N G A L #MissionMangal is a cinematic GEM teaches you a lesson to never give up, and keep dreaming. Exceptional performance by #AkshayKumar & #VidyaBalan makes this film a Must watch.. 4*/5 SUPER HIT VERDICT CONFIRMED #MissionMangalReview."

    Himesh @HimeshMankad

    Himesh @HimeshMankad

    "#MissionMangal is a wholesome entertainer that reaches out to the least common denominator of India. It makes you laugh, cry, smile while educating about the proud achievement of our country. A SURE SHOT WINNER in ALL ASPECTS!"

    Sumit kadel @SumitkadeI

    Sumit kadel @SumitkadeI

    "Superstar Akshay Kumar cant get wrong with his film choices. This is one hell of run by any actor in years. One after another content cinema with right mix of emotions, entertainment & social message. A true superstar in purest sense @akshaykumar is. Hats off #MissionMangal."

    Joginder Tuteja @Tutejajoginder

    Joginder Tuteja @Tutejajoginder

    "#MissionMangal and #BatlaHouse - Both films are like really really really fantastic. As a movie buff, mazaa aa gaya, and more so because dono films mere zone ki hain - I love drama and thrills!! I can actually go on and on, so very excited. Araam se dobaara dekh sakta hoon 😊😊."

    TANUJ GARG @tanuj_garg

    TANUJ GARG @tanuj_garg

    "Further to my previous tweet about #MissionMangal .... I have huge respect for secure actors, who, discarding the dated consideration of individual screen time, opt to feature in a film for its subject and spirit. Big bravo @vidya_balan, @taapsee, @sonakshisinha, @akshaykumar."

    Read more about: mission mangal tamilrockers
    Story first published: Thursday, August 15, 2019, 15:28 [IST]
