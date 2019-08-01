Mission Mangal: Everyone Trolled Nithya Menen During The Shoot For This Reason

South star Nithya Menen is currently gearing up to enter Bollywood with the eagerly-awaited Mission Mangal, slated to arrive in theatres on August 15, 2019. The film, boasting an ensemble cast, features the powerhouse performer in the role of a scientist, who takes part in an ambitious space mission. During a recent interview, the powerhouse performer spoke about working on Mission Mangal and said that everyone used to pull her leg a lot as she was a 'fresher'.

"Everyone was really fond of me. They treated me like a fresher (laughs) as it was my first time and I was from the South. Though I used to tell them about the work I have done so far, they used to pull my leg a lot, but out of love," said Nithya.

Nithya added that her co-star and Bollywood's 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar praised her a lot during the shoot, which made shooting for Misson Mangal, a fun-filled experience.

"Akshay sir said really wonderful things about me. He said, 'I have seen your films and have heard a lot about you'. I felt very accepted and appreciated. I found it a wonderful environment with absolutely no starry tantrums. Instead, there was a lot of fun, laughter and camaraderie," added the Malayali beauty.

Nithya also revealed that she read a lot of literature about space missions in order to understand her role properly.

"We read some literature on the mission and watched a few videos, such as the animations of how the satellite was launched. This helped us get a basic idea of how it all happened without going too deep into the technical and scientific sides of it. As it was an innovative mission, reading about it helped us realise the kind of techniques they used, which were very unconventional," said the actress.

Mission Mangal will be clashing at the box office with John Abraham's Batla House, which has created a great deal of buzz amongst movie buffs.

Source: Times Of India